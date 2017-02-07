Man gets hitched after saying he’ll marry if Cubs win World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -- Back in 2010, Steve Schrage's longtime girlfriend Shelly asked him if they would ever get married.

"Right off the cuff, I said, 'Sure, when the Cubs win the World Series.' They were losing 100 games a year in those days," Schrage said. "Low and behold, six years later a Ben Zobrist double, and here we are."

Steve, who is a man of his word, and Shelly just recently tied the knot. She wore a Cubbie Blue dress and Steve wore a Cubs yarmulke.

"Well it's just a wonderful day," Shelly said. "It was wonderful because he actually went through with it."

Steve is a producer at WGN's St. Louis sister station, KTVI.