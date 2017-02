Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man accused of killing a teenage girl he met on controversial website appeared in a court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Anthony Rosales, 32, is accused of sexually assaulting and killing 16-year-old Desiree Robinson last year.

The teen's body was found in a garage in south suburban Markham on Christmas Eve.

Rosales met Robinson through the website Backpage.com.

Robinson's family has hired an attorney and plans to file a civil claim against the website, sighting gross negligence.