Lunchbreak: Bacon figgy blues, prepared by The Bad Apple chef Craig Fass and details about Baconfest

Chef Craig Fass and Seth Zurer
The Bad Apple
4300 N. Lincoln Avenue
Chicago
(773) 360-8406
www.badapplebar.com
Event:
Baconfest Chicago
March 31 and April 1
UIC Forum
725 W. Roosevelt
Chicago
For tickets and more information:
Bacon Figgy Blues
Malt Onion Jam
Ingredients:
1/2 cup bacon, rough chop
8 cups yellow onions, julienne
2 cups malt vinegar
3/4 cup dark brown sugar
Directions:
Render bacon crispy on low heat. Add onions and sauté until translucent. Cover with malt vinegar and sugar. Simmer for hours, stirring often. Finished when all moisture is gone and begins to stick to pan. Be careful, at this point, as it will tend to stick and burn quickly because there is very little moisture and the sugars are caramelizing. Cool when onions are done. Chop when cooled
Figgy Relish
Ingredients:
4 cups bacon, rough chop
4 cups dried figs, cut in half
1 cup small diced onion
3 cups porter or stout of your desire
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
Directions:
Render bacon on low heat until crispy. Add onions, figs, beer and vinegar. Reduce on low heat stirring frequently until it becomes think and sticky. Cool.
Assembly
Ingredients:
baguette
bacon fat
crumbled blue cheese
malt onion jam
figgy relish
Directions:
Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Slice baguette 1/2 – 3/4 inch thick. Brush baguette with bacon fat. Spread jam on bread (amounts to your liking). Smear figgy relish on jammed bread (amounts to your liking). Add crumbled blue (amounts to your liking). Place on baking sheet and cook at 500 for 5 minutes