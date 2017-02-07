Ifeadi Odenigbo discusses his past and future on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - One chapter of his football career is behind him - and what a great one it was.

In his final season at Northwestern, Ifeadi Odenigbo was one of the best defensive ends in the country. His ten sacks and 12 tackles for loss helped him earn and All-Big Ten first team selection for the media in 2016.

He capped off his career by helping the Wildcats beat Pittsburgh in the Pinstripe Bowl - just the third postseason win in program history.

Now Ifeadi is preparing with TC Boost in Naperville to prepare for workouts to impress NFL teams. As he did that, the defensive end stopped by Sports Feed on Tuesday to discuss his career with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

