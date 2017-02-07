FeedonThis: Was it just a glitch, or something more with a Cardinals’ tweet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The cardinals had a major snafu on their Twitter account a few days ago.

Oddly enough, it featured their biggest rival: The Cubs.

The team trolled themselves by tweeting a picture of an advertisement that featured a Cubs' logo on a baseball. The tweet was picked up by a number of outlets on Tuesday before the Cardinals deleted it.

But when we tried to show it on Sports Feed, the picture kept going to black.

Was it just a technical glitch......or was it more.

See for yourself in the video above, which is part of the #FeedonThis with Jarrett

Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above.

When it comes to the King of the Kings in 2017, that's Dwayne Wade.

Not only has he scored 61 points in two games against Sacramento over the last month, but the Bulls' guard has scored the game-winning points for his team twice in the final 30 seconds.

He did so last night on the road, scoring the Bulls final five points in a 112-107 win over the Kings.

Josh and Jarrett discuss more about that performance in the video above.