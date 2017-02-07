× Evanger’s pet food issues recall

(Wheeling, IL) A pet food company based in Wheeling, Illinois is issuing a recall.

The recall involves 12 ounce cans of Evanger’s Hunk of Beef products.

The company says a batch got contaminated with pentobarbital.

That’s a drug that is used as an anesthetic or to put pets down.

Eating it can cause dizziness, loss of balance, and nausea.

One dog has died, and five others got sick.

The recalled food was manufactured the week of June 6.

You can return it for a full refund.