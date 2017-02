Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Animal control officers removed a couple of coyotes from a park on the city's North Side.

Alderman Pat O’Connor said the coyotes were becoming aggressive toward people in Winnemac Park, located at 5100 N. Leavitt St.

Apparently, residents fed the coyotes, and even let them play with their dogs -- so the coyotes hung around.

But when they got aggressive toward their human neighbors, the animals had to be removed.

They've been re-settled at a wildlife center in Barrington.