× Chicago restaurants, bakeries team up for cookie sale to benefit Planned Parenthood

CHICAGO — Several restaurants and bakeries in chicago are doing a cookie sale together, to benefit planned parenthood.

the move comes as congressional republicans are looking to end federal funding for the organization.

Thirteen restaurants and bakeries are teaming up. For $75, you can purchase a box with one cookie each from:

Bad Hunter

Bang Bang Pie Shop

Cellar Door Provisions, Elizabeth

Elske

FlorioleGiant

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

Hoosier Mama Pie Company

Local Foods

Lula Cafe

Parachute

Spinning J

One hundred percent of proceeds will directly benefit Planned Parenthood Illinois.

You can buy cookie boxes online now through Feb. 24 – http://ppilbakesale.com/