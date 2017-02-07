Chicago restaurants, bakeries team up for cookie sale to benefit Planned Parenthood

Photo credit: ppilbakesale.com

CHICAGO — Several restaurants and bakeries in chicago are doing a cookie sale together, to benefit planned parenthood.
the move comes as congressional republicans are looking to end federal funding for the organization.

Thirteen restaurants and bakeries are teaming up. For $75, you can purchase a box with one cookie each from:

  • Bad Hunter
  • Bang Bang Pie Shop
  • Cellar Door Provisions, Elizabeth
  • Elske
  • FlorioleGiant
  • Honey Butter Fried Chicken
  • Hoosier Mama Pie Company
  • Local Foods
  • Lula Cafe
  • Parachute
  • Spinning J

One hundred percent of proceeds will directly benefit Planned Parenthood Illinois.

You can buy cookie boxes online now through Feb. 24 – http://ppilbakesale.com/