Chicago restaurants, bakeries team up for cookie sale to benefit Planned Parenthood
CHICAGO — Several restaurants and bakeries in chicago are doing a cookie sale together, to benefit planned parenthood.
the move comes as congressional republicans are looking to end federal funding for the organization.
Thirteen restaurants and bakeries are teaming up. For $75, you can purchase a box with one cookie each from:
- Bad Hunter
- Bang Bang Pie Shop
- Cellar Door Provisions, Elizabeth
- Elske
- FlorioleGiant
- Honey Butter Fried Chicken
- Hoosier Mama Pie Company
- Local Foods
- Lula Cafe
- Parachute
- Spinning J
One hundred percent of proceeds will directly benefit Planned Parenthood Illinois.
You can buy cookie boxes online now through Feb. 24 – http://ppilbakesale.com/