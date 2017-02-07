Author of best selling book uncovers Robin and Larry’s ‘Love Languages’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For 25 years, The 5 Love Languages® has been strengthening millions of relationships one language at a time. Author Dr. Gary Chapman explains these five languages in depth in his book, The Five Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The five ways Dr. Chapman says people communicate are through

Receiving gifts: For some people, what makes them feel most loved is to receive a gift

Words of Affirmation: This language uses words to affirm other people.

Acts of Service: For these people, actions speak louder than words.

Quality time: This language is all about giving the other person your undivided attention.

You can visit ftd.com/fivelove to take a quick 30-second quiz to find out which language you and your partner speak in and see if you’ve been communicating in the right way with each other.