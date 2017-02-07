Around Town visits My Chocolate Soul

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

My Chocolate Soul grew out of Ramona’s love of baking and sweets, especially chocolate. Although she had baked for nearly two decades, the initial idea for starting the business came after taking an introduction to French pastries course at the French Pastry School in Chicago. Ramona felt so at home in a commercial kitchen that she immediately began thinking about how she could spend more time in one doing what she really loved. With an initial plan, a personal financial investment, some formal training, and support and encouragement from family and friends, she left education and launched the company in January 2011.

My Chocolate Soul, 4442 N Broadway, Chicago, L 60640.

http://www.mychocolatesoul.com