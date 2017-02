CHICAGO — There is a new warning for dog owners: The canine influenza is back in Chicago.

More than 70 dogs at the Anti-Cruelty Society in River North have come down with the illness.

It’s highly contagious among dogs.

Adoptions are on hold for the next few weeks.

There are steps owners can take to keep their pets from catching the flu.

Symptoms include a loud cough, runny nose and fever.

The virus won’t spread to cats or humans.

But humans can be exposed to it and then pass it to their dogs.