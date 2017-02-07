A brief return to arctic air behind Wednesday’s light snow
-
Ice Station Chicago: 11 days in the deep freeze January, 1982
-
Snow possible next weekend as it continues to fall in Chicago
-
Mild weather continues
-
Cold weather returns
-
Week of wintry weather
-
-
Flights cancelled as light snow starts in Chicago
-
Few more days of mild weather then a drop in temps
-
Cloudy and damp Thanksgiving, but weekend warmup ahead
-
7-day forecast: Wind, rain, and flurries on the way
-
Cool days, some rain expected for Thanksgiving week
-
-
Mild temperatures across Chicago this weekend
-
Midweek cold snap to be followed by warmer weather
-
A rainy Christmas?