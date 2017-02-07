× Northwestern University investigating alleged uses of ‘date rape drugs’, sexual assaults at fraternity house

EVANSTON,Ill. – Northwestern university has issued a security alert after two woman were reportedly sexually assaulted and four others claimed to have been drugged at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity on January 21st. Another woman has also come forward saying she drugged while at a campus fraternity house February 2nd. The Panhellenic Association and the Interfraternity Council both say they’re working with the university to investigate the alleged sexual assaults and drugging.