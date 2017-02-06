“Wayne’s World” Star Tia Carrere Performs with The WGN Morning News Men’s Glee Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Tia Carrere is an accomplished actress in motion pictures and television as well as a Grammy award-winning musical artist. You can find her music on iTunes.

Since she was discovered in a grocery store for her first movie role in “Aloha Summer”, she has shown her range of acting talent and versatility starring in numerous blockbusters; among them, “Wayne’s World 1 & 2” with Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, “True Lies” opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, “Rising Sun” with Sean Connery and Wesley Snipes.

Tia and her long-time friend, artist/producer Daniel Ho have been nominated for a Grammy each of the last three years and won music’s highest honor in 2009. The acclaimed CDs consist of all original Hawaiian language compositions. With ‘hawaiiana’, they reached #10 on Billboard’s World Music Chart.