× Tom Brady’s game jersey disappeared after historic Super Bowl win

HOUSTON, TX – Someone may have walked away from the New England Patriot’s locker room with priceless memorabilia from Super Bowl 51: Tom Brady’s game jersey.

The NFL shared footage from NFL Network’s Dan Hanzus on Twitter of Brady discussing the issue with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The quarterback’s jersey disappeared shortly after the his team’s 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. USA Today reports Brady enlisted the help of Patriots equipment staff and security personnel, but their hunt for the jersey came up empty. TMZ Sports also reported that FOX 25 reported that a “Patriots equipment manager took the jersey and put it in a safe place for Tom.” However, during a press conference Monday morning, the 4-time Super Bowl MVP said it was still missing.

Brady says he hasn't recouped his jersey from last night yet. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 6, 2017

Brady has managed to keep his humor through it all, joking that the jersey will “eventually turn up…on eBay” and he’d rather have the ring: