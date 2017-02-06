Theif steals thousands of dollars worth of tools from van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE, Ill. – Suburban police are investigating a brazen thief caught on camera in Skokie.

The suspect approached the parking lot of the victims and targeted their van around 4 a.m. Sunday.

In the video, the suspect is seen casing the parking lot and pulling his car out of camera view.

The thief breaks in the back door of the van the victim uses for work. The suspects gets in, clambers around and comes out the side.

He then unloads thousands of dollars worth of tools.

He’s gone in a matter of minutes.

The victims say the thief got away with over $10,000 worth of tools. It’s tools the victims use to make a living. They are convinced they were targeted by a pro and hope this will help warn others.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Skokie police.