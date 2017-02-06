Tennis star agrees to date with suburban student after Patriots win Super Bowl

Posted 6:00 PM, February 6, 2017, by , Updated at 06:01PM, February 6, 2017

The Patriots spectacular Super Bowl comeback wasn't just a thrill for the team and fans.

It was a different kind of win for a young man from Vernon Hills.

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard bet 20-year-old University of Missouri junior John Goehrke she'd go on a date with him if the patriots won.

He told her he'd go out with her wherever.

A shell shocked Bouchard posted a photo today and wrote "omg, last night really happened."

She said she'll keep her word.

Goehrke joined the WGN Evening News via phone to discuss the plans for the date.