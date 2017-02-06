Tennis star agrees to date with suburban student after Patriots win Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Patriots spectacular Super Bowl comeback wasn't just a thrill for the team and fans.

It was a different kind of win for a young man from Vernon Hills.

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard bet 20-year-old University of Missouri junior John Goehrke she'd go on a date with him if the patriots won.

He told her he'd go out with her wherever.

@geniebouchard Chicago. Go to school in Missouri. We can go on a date where ever you want! 😜 — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

A shell shocked Bouchard posted a photo today and wrote "omg, last night really happened."

She said she'll keep her word.

Goehrke joined the WGN Evening News via phone to discuss the plans for the date.

Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady 😇 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017