Residents in suburban subdivisions warned of burglary scam

Residents in a subdivision in the western suburbs are on alert after several unsettling burglaries in the area.
Sunday night, residents in the Congress Knolls subdivision in unincorporated Lombard got a community alert on Facebook describing a group of three men dressed in reflective vests who were asking resident to give an energy survey and provide estimates for home repairs.
The scam has led to several burglaries.
A neighbor told WGN News that in one case, a home owner went in the backyard to show one of the men his fence while the other suspects went inside and stole valuables from the home.
