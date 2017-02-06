× Parents of jailed murder suspects found dead

JOLIET, Ill. — The parents of two murder suspects currently being held in the Will County jail have been found dead in their home.

The bodies of Patrick and Angel Morgan were found early yesterday morning.

The causes of death have not been released.

Court records show the couple had a history of domestic violence.

The Morgan’s two adult sons, Blaique and Amari Morgan, were arrested in January 2016.

They’re charged with beating a neighbor to death after he made a sexual comment about their sister.