Oak Park board unanimously passes ordinance to become sanctuary city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK, Ill. -- A large crowd packed a village board meeting in Oak Park Monday night as the board considered a so-called “Welcoming Ordinance.”

The village voted unanimously to pass the ordinance.

Supporters of the ordinance say it is to protect the community's undocumented immigrants. It would ban Oak Park officials, including police, from collaborating with federal immigration officials to identify and apprehend undocumented citizens in Oak Park without a court ordered criminal warrant.

Oak Park Village Board unanimously passes ordinance becoming a sanctuary city @WGNNews — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) February 7, 2017

Organizers say the need for the ordinance is crucial in light of President Trump's recent executive order temporarily banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations. They say they want to send the message that Oak Park should remain true to its values.

Tonight during the public comment period about a dozen people spoke, a majority in favor of the ordinance, but not all.

The meeting comes after a large rally in Oak Park on Saturday.