Monday Morning meteor lights up the Midwest: Adler experts weigh in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chicago sky was lit up by a dramatic celestial event early this morning.

A Lisle police officer on patrol caught amazing video of the fireball in the northwest sky just before 1:30 a.m. Monday. It was just a few brilliant seconds but word of the large meteor spread across the area in a flash.

Around 200 reports of the bright green orb came from people in Illinois and Wisconsin and all the way to New York and Canada.

Experts at the Adler Planetarium estimate at the time of the explosion the meteor was probably about six feet wide before breaking into several pieces and landing in Lake Michigan somewhere between Sheboygan and Manitowoc.

The Adler has parts of meteorite on display from one landed in Park Forest back in 2003. It is one of about a dozen pieces that landed in the area that March night.

The 2003 meteor shower and our meteor last night are very rare event for us, but not for our planet. Experts say a large meteor like this one falls somewhere over earth every day. But given the fact we’re 70 percent water, most go unseen.

But will the experts be seeking out the now water logged meteorites? It might be a tough job they say, depending on the water depth where they fell and the simple fact they look like many ordinary rocks.