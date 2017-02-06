Midday Fix: Escolar crudo, prepared by chef Devon Quinn and details about the First Look for Charity event

Chef Devon Quinn
Eden
1748 W. Lake Street
Chicago
(312) 366-2294
edeninchicago.com
Event:
First Look for Charity
Friday, February 10
7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
McCormick Place
For tickets:
Escolar Crudo
Ingredients:
3 oz escolar
2 oz sand pear
1/2 tsp scotch bonnet
1 Tbs red onion
1 Tbs coriander/cilantro leaves
1 oz pomegranate seeds
1 Tbs celery
1 Tbs calamansi vinegar
1 Tbs lemon oil
Directions:
Slice the escolar fish thinly with a sharp knife. Season the fish with Kosher Salt. Dice the pear, celery, onion and scotch bonnet to make the relish. Add chopped cilantro/coriander leaves, pomegranate seeds, calamansi vinegar, and lemon oil to relish. Season the relish with salt and pepper to taste. Plate the fish, and dress it with the relish mix. Season with additional sea salt, vinegar and oil and serve.