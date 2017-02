A man from Mississippi is recovering after doctors removed 130-pound tumor from his stomach.

He went 15 years before doctors were able to diagnose what it really was. But it wasn’t fat.

Roger Logan, 57, learned the benign tumor likely started because of an ingrown hair, and then grew quickly from there.

He says he’s lived a severely suppressed life because of it.

He’s mainly been confined to a reclining chair inside a room he rarely left.

Logan shares updates on his recovery on Facebook.