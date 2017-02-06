Man found dead in hospital bathroom in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a hospital bathroom in Peoria.
The coroner says Philip Burgess, 54, died of a broken neck.
Burgess had been treated at the hospital on Thursday after having a seizure.
He was released and went into the bathroom. His body was discovered early Friday by a hospital employee.
The coroner is checking into whether Burgess had another seizure and fell.
It will take a few weeks to determine the final cause of his death.
40.693649 -89.588986