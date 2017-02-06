× Man found dead in hospital bathroom in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a hospital bathroom in Peoria.

The coroner says Philip Burgess, 54, died of a broken neck.

Burgess had been treated at the hospital on Thursday after having a seizure.

He was released and went into the bathroom. His body was discovered early Friday by a hospital employee.

The coroner is checking into whether Burgess had another seizure and fell.

It will take a few weeks to determine the final cause of his death.