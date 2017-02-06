Lunchbreak: Lobster rolls, prepared by New England Seafood Company chef Jeffrey Mazza

New England Seafood Company
3341 N. Lincoln
Chicago
(773) 871-3474
Classic New England Roll
Ingredients:
1 east coast style split top bun
4 oz (1 lb lobster worth of meat) chilled lobster meat
2 oz butter
1 oz mayonnaise
dash of seasonings
1 lemon wedge
Directions:
Lightly butter outside of bun. Toast both sides of bun. Mayonnaise inside of the bun. Fill with lobster meat. Season to taste. Top with remaining butter.
Classic New England Roll “Connecticut” Style
Ingredients:
1 east coast style split top bun
4 oz (1 lb lobster worth of meat) warm lobster meat
2 oz butter
1 oz mayonnaise
dash of seasonings
1 lemon wedge
Directions:
Lightly butter outside of bun. Toast both sides of bun. Mayonnaise inside of the bun. Fill with lobster meat. Season to taste. Top with remaining butter.