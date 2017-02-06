Lunchbreak: Lobster rolls, prepared by New England Seafood Company chef Jeffrey Mazza

Jeffrey Mazza

New England Seafood Company

3341 N. Lincoln

Chicago

(773) 871-3474

www.neseafoodcompany.com

Classic New England Roll

Ingredients:

1 east coast style split top bun

4 oz (1 lb lobster worth of meat) chilled lobster meat

2 oz butter

1 oz mayonnaise

dash of seasonings

1 lemon wedge

Directions:

Lightly butter outside of bun. Toast both sides of bun. Mayonnaise inside of the bun. Fill with lobster meat. Season to taste. Top with remaining butter.

Classic New England Roll “Connecticut” Style

Ingredients:

1 east coast style split top bun

4 oz (1 lb lobster worth of meat) warm lobster meat

2 oz butter

1 oz mayonnaise

dash of seasonings

1 lemon wedge

Directions:

Lightly butter outside of bun. Toast both sides of bun. Mayonnaise inside of the bun. Fill with lobster meat. Season to taste. Top with remaining butter.