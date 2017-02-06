Local political commentators react to weekend’s Trump news

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WVON Radio commentator Maze Jackson and Will County GOP Central Committeeman George Pearson joined the WGN-TV Morning News with the takes on this weekend's news involving President Trump, including the legal battle over the Executive Orders for immigration and refugees and Trump's remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When discussing Putin, Fox News' Bill O'Reilly said, "But he's a killer". Trump responded, "There are a lot of killers. You think our country is so innocent?"

Russia responded Monday morning saying it would "prefer to receive apologies from such a respected TV company" following O'Reilly's remarks, according to Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.