Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter critical after ATV accident: report

Posted 7:06 AM, February 6, 2017, by and , Updated at 07:17AM, February 6, 2017

KENTWOOD, La. — Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter is reportedly hospitalized in critical condition after an ATV accident.

According to TMZ, 8-year old Maddie was underwater for several minutes and unconscious Sunday after the ATV flipped over.

Sources say she is in extremely serious condition and that she was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

She was on a hunting trip near Kentwood, Louisiana.

Maddie is the niece of pop star Britney Spears.

Maddie’s grandfather urged fans to keep his granddaughter in their prayers.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.