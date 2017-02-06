Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter critical after ATV accident: report

KENTWOOD, La. — Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter is reportedly hospitalized in critical condition after an ATV accident.
According to TMZ, 8-year old Maddie was underwater for several minutes and unconscious Sunday after the ATV flipped over.
Sources say she is in extremely serious condition and that she was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
She was on a hunting trip near Kentwood, Louisiana.
Maddie is the niece of pop star Britney Spears.
Maddie’s grandfather urged fans to keep his granddaughter in their prayers.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
