LISLE, Ill- If you were awake early this morning, you might have noticed this: a bright green fireball in the sky over the chicago area. It happened around 1-30 a-m. The meteor shower was primarily seen in Illinois and Wisconsin, but was also seen as far west as Minnesota...and as far east as New York.
Huge meteor passes over the Chicago area
