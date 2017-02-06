Huge meteor passes over the Chicago area

LISLE, Ill- If you were awake early this morning, you might have noticed this: a bright green fireball in the sky over the chicago area. It happened around 1-30 a-m. The meteor shower was primarily seen in Illinois and Wisconsin, but was also seen as far west as Minnesota...and as far east as New York.