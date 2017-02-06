× Your ground beef may contain parts of cow’s heart

You may want to revisit your love of ground beef, after reading this.

Turns out there could be a little bit of a cow’s heart making up your favorite burger.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) permits beef producers to use certain parts of a cow’s hearts (and tongues) to be included in ground beef.

Heart meat is high in iron and some producers say you can taste the iron in any ground beef product that’s 10 percent heart muscle.

The usage rule goes back to the definition set forth by Congress in the Federal Meat Inspection Act from 1906.