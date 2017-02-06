Evanston examining policing reforms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON -- Suburban Evanston examines its policing policies.

Several reforms were recommended at a city council meeting tonight.

They come amid an excessive use of force lawsuit in an incident caught on a police dashcam and the arrest of a black candidate who was seeking nominating signatures on the street.

The city manager says the reforms represent more of a progress report acknowledging more must be done

Wally Bobkiewicz outlined more than 20 reforms including increased training in de-escalation, mental health and first aid and a renewed focus on community relations. He also suggested reworking the citizen complaint process and adding new technology including body cameras.

Final action on all of these reforms will continue to be debated.