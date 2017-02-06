× Chicago area poised on northern edge of severe thunderstorm risk later tonight/Tuesday morning

The National Storm Prediction Center has determined that strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across the Chicago area later tonight and early Tuesday as the center of developing low pressure and associated cold front moves out of the central plains and passes overhead.

The band of thunderstorms will orient itself along and east of the cold front with the highest probability of severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds from central Illinois and Indiana south and west into the lower Mississippi River Valley (yellow-shaded Slight-Risk area depicting a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location on the headlined map).

Note the Chicago area is included in the Marginal-Risk (dark-green-shaded area on the headlined map depicting about a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location). The best chance of strong storms here looks to be south of Interstate-80.

As the low pressure system moves north and east, the severe weather risk is expected to shift east as shown on map below.

Severe weather outlook Tuesday/Tuesday night…