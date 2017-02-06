× Bulls Game Notes For Monday @ Sacramento

* The Bulls have won 10 of 13 meetings between these teams since 2010-11, including each of the last four. However, the Kings have won three of the last four played in Sacramento.

* Chicago lost in overtime to the Rockets on Friday, 121-117. The Bulls grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, and have recorded double-digit offensive rebounds in 42 games this season, tied with the Knicks for the most such games in the NBA this season.

* The Bulls made just eight three-pointers in the loss. Chicago has made double-digit three-pointers in six games this season, fewest in the NBA and six fewer than the next closest team (Suns – 12).

* Dwayne Wade scored 19 points on 8-of-22 shooting from the field in the loss. Among all 34 players that have attempted at least 700 field goals this season, Wade’s average of 1.14 points per shot is the lowest in the NBA.

* The Kings ended a three-game losing streak by beat the Warriors in overtime on Saturday, 109-106. Sacramento has allowed opponents to score 100 or more points in 13 consecutive games, the third-longest active streak in the NBA.

* DeMarcus Cousins grabbed 12 rebounds in the win, giving him 5003 career rebounds. Since 2010-11, only three other players have grabbed more than 5000 rebounds: DeAndre Jordan (5812), Dwight Howard (5559) and Kevin Love (5021). Of those players, Cousins leads the group in points (9773), assists (1370) and steals (654).