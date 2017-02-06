Brief chill comes midweek, then mild air returns

Low pressure tracking across the Midwest on Tuesday will bring a variety of weather, ranging from snow across the North woods, to severe storms in the Ohio valley. The center of this system is to pass just north of Chicago, putting the metro area in the storm’s warm sector. Readings are to run about 20 degrees above normal through midday. Monday evening, the approaching warm air mass had sent temperatures into the 60s as far north as St. Louis. Rain and fog are to accompany the April-like weather. Wintry chill will sweep into the region on blustery winds late Tuesday and Wednesday as the storm system exits the area into Canada. Warmth is to return Friday, and persist into late February. Medium range forecasts suggest temperatures will average nearly 12 degrees above normal through the period.