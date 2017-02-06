7th grader badly beaten at suburban school improving

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — A 7th grader who was badly beaten by a classmate at his South Elgin school is out of a coma.

Henry Sembdner suffered facial fractures and injuries his brain when the Kenyon Woods Middle School student was attacked for allegedly bumping into a classmate Friday.

The classmate who assaulted him was taken into police custody.

Tonight the school district U-46 will hold a meeting.

Counselors were on hand for his classmates today.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the Sembdner family as well as a CaringBridge page for updates on Henry’s condition.