Trump talks health care, Super Bowl with Bill O’Reilly

President Donald Trump says the roll out of his “wonderful” health care policy proposal could take until next year, but Americans can expect tax cuts in 2017.

In an interview with Fox News conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly asked: “Can Americans in 2017 expect a new health care plan rolled out by the Trump administration this year?”

“Yes, in the process and maybe it’ll take till sometime into next year but we’re certainly going to be in the process,” Trump said.

“(It’s) very complicated — Obamacare is a disaster. You have to remember, Obamacare doesn’t work so we are putting in a wonderful plan,” he said. “It statutorily takes a while to get. We’re going to be putting it in fairly soon, I think that — yes, I would like to say by the end of the year at least the rudiments but we should have something within the year and the following year.”

That’s a slower time line for repealing and replacing President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act than Trump and other Republicans had promised to do. But it reflects the legislative complexity of unraveling Obama’s signature domestic measure.

Trump also answered affirmatively when asked if taxes will be slashed this year.

“I think so, yes,” Trump said. “And I think that before the end of the year I would like to say yes.”

Trump is also predicting an 8-point victory by the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Trump made the prediction during the interview, taped Saturday and aired a few hours before the game.

While Trump counts Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as a friend and says he likes coach Bill Belichick and owner Bob Kraft, he also praises the Atlanta Falcons as a “fantastic team.”

But, Trump says, “You have to stick up for your friends, right?”