River North day spa offering 24K gold mani pedi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- This is the time of year in Chicago when winter seems like it might never end.

But in River North, there is a spot that seems to make the Midwest feel like the West Coast.

Inside Re'Luxe Nail and Spa Boutique customers will notice the inviting bright decor, delicious smells, a selection of drinks and a personalized scrub to compliment any nail service.

Re'Luxe truly offers luxury and brands that are usually associated with high end accessories like Christian Loubiton, Gucci and Burberry actually now make nail polishes and they are offered here at Re'Luxe.

They also offer a 300 dollar 24K gold mani-pedi package.

There’s also a variety of waxing services and eyelash extensions.

More info: Re'Luxe Facebook Page