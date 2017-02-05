Police investigating homicide in suburban home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEATON, Ill. -- Suburban police are investigating a homicide inside a home in Wheaton.

Police were called to the home in the 1300 block of Woodcutter Dr around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to neighbors, a relative of 58-year-old Erin Leinweber found the longtime resident of the unit dead inside.

However, those who live here say an unwelcome visitor came to her unit one month ago.

A neighbor who did not wish to be identified said there was an incident when a relative visited her and police were called.

That incident was serious enough that all those nearby at the time were aware. Leinweber told them her ex-husband was to blame.

Wheaton Police are not revealing the cause of her death. They are looking for Leinweber's red, 2009 Kia Spectra, which may have a Hillary Clinton bumper sticker on the back.

Investigators are also seeking a 2000 beige Toyota Camry that may be relevant to the case.

Police say this community is not in danger.