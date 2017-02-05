× Midweek chill to interrupt mild week

Temperatures in the upcoming week will start and end mild with readings reaching the 40s on several days. Some 50s are even possible, especially south of the city on Tuesday. Nearly all of the precipitation will fall as rain, not snow, as the city’s record snow drought which began in mid-December shows no signs of easing. Since December 19 the city has logged less than an inch of snow, the least since Chicago’s snow climatology began in the winter of 1884-85 and there has been no snow cover since the day after Christmas. Wintry weather will make a brief midweek return, temperature wise, as cold air surges into the city in the wake of a Tuesday storm system. Afternoon highs will hold in the middle 20s and overnight lows could drop into the single digits in outlying area. The mild weather will return by next weekend as temperatures once again rebound into the 40s.