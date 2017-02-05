Midweek chill breaks up mild week
-
Cold weekend to be followed by mild week and a warm up
-
Rough start to winter with lots of snow and now arctic cold
-
Wet and mild week ahead
-
Mild and wet week rolls on
-
Warm weekend, mild week to follow
-
-
Mild stretch could end with snow next week
-
Midweek chill to interrupt mild week
-
Busy travel day at Chicago airports
-
Mild weather continues
-
Mild holiday weekend then a drop in temps
-
-
Warm, mild Christmas
-
The year ends on a mild note
-
Mild and much warmer weekend possible