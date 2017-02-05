× Man accused of having pipe bomb in AirBNB

CHICAGO – A man from the Northwest suburbs remains behind bars this morning, accused of having a pipe bomb inside a room he was renting on the city’s West Side.

A Cook County judge set bond at $250,000 for Michael Debrown, 25, of the 600 block of Autumn Drive in Roselle.

He’s charged with unlawful use of a weapon, which is a felony.

Debrown was renting a room at an AirBNB in the 3500 block of West Flournoy Street in the Homan Square neighborhood last week.

The home’s owner discovered a pipe bomb in Debrown’s room.

Police evacuated nearby buildings as a precaution before declaring the room safe. Prosecutors say tests on the device, which contained about 6.5 ounces of powder, came back positive as “flash powder or other pyrotechnic mixture”.

Debrown was taken into custody Thursday morning when he returned to the property to retrieve his belongings.