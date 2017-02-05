Annual Chinese New Year parade and celebration held in Chinatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It was a beautiful day for one of Chicago’s most colorful, vibrant and lively parades.

The annual Chinese New Year parade stepped off in Chinatown Sunday afternoon in celebration of The Year of the Rooster.

The event included marching bands, colorful floats, traditional dancing dragon and lion teams as part of annual celebration of the lunar new year.

It's one of the largest Chinese new year parades in North America.

Thousands of people waited for hours along the S. Wentworth avenue to catch a glimpse of the festive floats and elaborate costumes.

The Chinese New Year celebration will continue with events and programs throughout the year.