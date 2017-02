Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Old Town School of Folk Music is celebrating 60 years in business.

The school first started with guitar lessons in 1957. Now they've grown to also offer theater, visual arts and dance.

"I want everyone to know that they are welcome, there's a place for you and that you can learn something here," said teacher

Shelley Miller.

The school's spring session starts March 6. More info: https://www.oldtownschool.org/