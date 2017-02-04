× Jarrett Payton’s Super Bowl LI Social Media Diary

HOUSTON – That “Super” time of the year has arrived, and so has Jarrett Payton to watch how it all plays out.

As a presenter of the Walter Payton Award, an honor named for his late father given to an NFL player who contributes on and off the field, the CLTV Sports Feed host and WGN News sports reporter in Houston for Super Bowl LI.

He arrived on Thursday and will stay through the game between the Falcons at the Patriots at NRG Stadium on Sunday evening.

The entire time, Jarrett will be taking to Social Media to share all of his experiences along with the people’s he’s met.

We’ll be keeping track of them all weekend here at WGNTV.com so be sure to check back to see more from Jarrett’s Super Bowl LI journey.

The moment I jump out the car at #nflhonors and look who I run into… #common. #chitown #SuperBowl #nflhonors #instagood A photo posted by Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:59pm PST