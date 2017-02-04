× How likely is it that we will drop below zero the rest of this winter?

Dear Tom,

How likely is it that we will drop below zero the rest of this winter?

Don Dodge, Lake Station, Indiana



Dear Don,

February 4 marked the peak of Chicago’s subzero occurrences registering below zero temperatures 24 times since 1871, more than another other day of the year. Runner-up is January 28 with 22 occurrences, followed by nine days logging 20 or 21 in the January 5-February 9 period. With lengthening daylight and higher sun angle the subzero threat drops off sharply by mid-February, historically ending with the city’s latest subzero of minus 1 on March 22, 1888. While subzero weather is still possible this season, snow cover, one of the prime ingredients for generating subzero cold has been noticeably lacking. If we don’t get a decent snow cover in the next couple of weeks, the city might just escape additional subzero weather for the remainder of this season.