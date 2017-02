× Fire takes a life in Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, Ill. — A person was found dead in Spring Grove last night, during a house fire.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 9800 block of Hunters Lane just before 6:00 p.m.

The fire burned mainly on the first floor but it was so intense, it burned through the floor into the basement.

Crews found a body in the dining room.  The person is believed to have lived in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.