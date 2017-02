Two dogs from local animal shelters are representing Chicago in this year’s Puppy Bowl.

Foster, a male Bernese Mountain Dog mix, is from One Tail At A Time. He’s 19 weeks old and is on Team Ruff.

Slippers, a female Pomeranian/Havanese Mix, is from Help Save Pets in Oswego, Ill. She’s 17 weeks old and and is on Team Fluff.

The Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet Sunday starting a 2 p.m. CT. Go Foster and Slippers!

More info: http://www.animalplanet.com/tv-shows/puppy-bowl/