Zier Meats explains how to use your charcoal or gas grill as a smoker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How to use your charcoal or gas grill as a smoker: Explain the purpose of a wet or dry rub on meats, probably not the reason you would think. Get wood chips ready for grill to become smoker : showing the difference between hardwood sawdust, wood chips and newer hardwood pellets(displaying all 3 and placing some in an aluminum foil pan wrapped with foil for use on your gas grill grates.

Zier’s Prime Meats & Poultry

WWW.ZIERSPRIME.COM

Twitter-@Ziersprimeats

Facebook- Zier’s Prime Meats and Poultry

813 Ridge Road, Wilmette, IL. 60091

847-251-4000