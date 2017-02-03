White House DOJ will file emergency stay after federal judge halts travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Trump’s travel ban is on hold.

A federal judge in Seattle blocked the executive order banning travelers from seven predominately Muslim countries.

“Judge Robart’s decision, effective immediately, effective now, puts a halt to President Trump’s unconstitutional and unlawful executive order,” said Bob Ferguson, Washington State Attorney General.

Lawyers say the judge’s decision applies across the U.S.

“What the judge announced today is nationwide, the president’s executive order does not apply,” Ferguson said.

The White House released a statement Friday night in response saying,

At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate. The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people. As the law states, “Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”

President Trump’s executive order signed one week ago suspended immigration from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen for 90 days and the U.S. refugee program for 120 days.

Earlier in the day the president signed two executive orders, one to ease financial regulations, including restrictions on Wall Street banks.

On the foreign policy front, the Trump administration got tough on Iran.

The administration announced new sanctions on 13 people and a dozen companies. The White House says the sanctions are a response to a recent ballistic missile test by Iran.

The president tweeted, “Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!”

According to a new CNN poll, 44 percent of Americans approve of the way. Trump is handling his job, while 53 percent disapprove. This is the first time a president has had a net-negative rating this early.