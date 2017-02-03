× WGN-TV CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH

CHICAGO, February 3, 2017 — Throughout the month of February, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air special programming, features on WGN News and People to People, and vignettes celebrating Black History Month:

Sunday, February 5 at 6p – North Star to Freedom (Host: Robin Hamilton)

A documentary profiling the realities of life on the Underground Railroad, and dispelling some of the myths that surround this loosely organized path to freedom. (2017)

Tuesday, February 7 – Post-Obama America

WGN’s Courtney Gousman reports on the legacy of President Barack Obama as it relates to the issue of race. Chicago area experts find it to be a combination of both pride and frustration.

Sunday, February 12 at 6p – Jim Crow: Freedoms Deferred (Host: Robin Hamilton)

The evolution of Jim Crow laws, which helped maintain segregation after the Civil War and severely limit opportunities for Blacks, and profiles of people who were impacted. (2016)

Thursday, February 16 – Stars in the Sky

WGN News reports on two retired flight attendants who broke the color barrier at Delta Airlines. The women are featured in the book “Stars in the Sky.”

Sunday, February 19 at 6p – Founding Mothers (Host: Robin Hamilton)

Profiles of African-American women from the Washington, D.C. area, who over the last two centuries forged new rights and freedoms for their children, grandchildren and generations beyond their respective lifetimes. (2015)

Monday, February 20 – One Stock, One Trade

WGN’s Cortney Hall, reports on a not-for-profit organization working to spread financial literacy to children ages 8-18 in impoverished and underdeveloped communities.

Sunday, February 26 at 6p – Roads to Freedom (Host: Robin Hamilton)

Historic sites in the Washington, D.C. area that changed the course of history, including Harpers Ferry where John Brown stuck a dagger in the heart of slavery and the battlefields of Petersburg, Virginia where the U.S. Colored Troops endured a nine-month siege. (2014)

Tuesday, February 28 – Bill Norwood

WGN’s Tonya Francisco reports on the first black airline pilot United Airlines hired in 1965. The United jet at the Museum of Science and Industry is named after him.

Vignettes airing during various WGN Newscasts:

· Dexter Fowler/Baseball Player (on being the first African-American to play for the Chicago Cubs in the World Series)​

· Luvvie Ajayi/Best-Selling Author (on the cultural impact of Black Americans)

· Deborah Olivia Farmer/CEO Brown Farmer Media Group (on rising above injustices)

· Jahmal Cole/ My Block, My Hood, My City (on the impact of community organizing)

· Rev. A.R. Leak (on generational legacy impact)

· Casey Grant (one of the first African-American flight attendants on being a trailblazer)

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station, and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com